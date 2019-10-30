Watch Hakeem Olajuwon throw out first pitch at World Series Game 6 to Clyde Drexler
Video Details
Houston Rockets legends Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler were on the pitching and receiving end of the first pitch at Game 6 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park.
