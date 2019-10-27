Robinson Chirinos homers for second straight night, Astros take commanding Game 4 lead
Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos clubbed a home run in his second straight game, helping Houston out to a 4-0 lead over Washington as they attempt to knot the series up 2-2.
