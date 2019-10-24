Alex Bregman breaks out of slump with gigantic game-tying home run in World Series Game 2
Video Details
Astros star Alex Bregman had struggled since the beginning of the ALCS, but broke out with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first to knot up World Series Game 2, 2-2.
