Ryan Zimmerman and Juan Soto homer vs. Gerrit Cole as Nationals respond in Game 1 of World Series
Video Details
Nationals use the long ball to get back into Game 1 of the World Series, as Ryan Zimmerman and Juan Soto take Gerrit Cole deep for solo home runs to tie Game 1 of the World Series.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879