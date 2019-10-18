George Springer silences Yankee Stadium crowd with go-ahead three-run homer
Video Details
George Springer launched a three-run shot to give the Astros a 3-1 lead in the third inning of ALCS Game 4. Houston is attempting to take a 3-1 series lead in New York.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879