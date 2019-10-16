Watch the Washington Nationals celebrate first trip to World Series in franchise history
Video Details
The Washington Nationals swept the St. Louis Cardinals to punch the franchise's first-ever ticket to the World Series. Watch them celebrate on the field as they get ready to play Washington's first World Series games since 1933.
