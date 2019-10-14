Carlos Correa’s walk-off homer in the 11th gives Astros 3-2 win over Yankees, ties ALCS at 1-1
Astros shortstop Carlos Correa stepped up and knocked the first pitch of the bottom of the 11th inning into the Houston night to tie the ALCS at 1-1. The series heads back to New York with Game 3 on Tuesday.
