Carlos Correa’s walk-off homer in the 11th gives Astros 3-2 win over Yankees, ties ALCS at 1-1

Video Details

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa stepped up and knocked the first pitch of the bottom of the 11th inning into the Houston night to tie the ALCS at 1-1. The series heads back to New York with Game 3 on Tuesday.

More Videos »