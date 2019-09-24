Blue Jays walk off on Anthony Alford’s home run in 15th inning in wild game
Video Details
Toronto outlasts Baltimore, as Blue Jays' Anthony Alford hit his first career home run to give Toronto the win.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618