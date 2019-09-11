Giants beat Pirates behind Johnny Cueto’s strong performance in his return from Tommy John surgery
The Giants defeat the Pirates behind a strong performance from Johnny Cueto. It was his first start of the season since undergoing Tommy John surgery last year.
