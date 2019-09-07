A.J. Pollock hits 3 home runs in loss to rival Giants
The Los Angeles Dodgers came up short against the San Francisco Giants 5-4. A.J. Pollock did his part hitting 3 home runs including one in the bottom of the 9th.
