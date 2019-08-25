Tyler Chatwood wild pitch allows Nationals winning run to score in 11th inning
The Chicaco Cubs lose to the Washington Nationals 7-5 in 11th inning after a wild pitch scores runner from 3rd. Anthony Rendon adds insurance run with a single to left field.
