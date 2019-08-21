Aaron Nola stumps Red Sox, wins fourth game in last five starts
Phillies ace Aaron Nola continued to dominate Tuesday night as he set down seven Red Sox on strikes in seven innings of two-run ball. The righty picked up his fourth win in his last five starts.
