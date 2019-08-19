Cubs offense explodes in Little League Classic, draw back into first place tie
Chicago won its second straight game behind home runs from Nic Castellanos, Jason Heyward, and Anthony Rizzo as the team drew back into a tie with the Cardinals for first place in the NL Central.
