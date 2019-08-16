Matt Chapman’s 2 HR just enough as A’s outlast Astros in slugfest
In a game that saw 10 home runs hit, Oakland's Matt Chapman went yard twice for the second straight night. His go-ahead homer in the eighth was the difference as the Athletics held on 7-6.
