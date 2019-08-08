Zac Gallen dazzles in victorious Diamondbacks debut
Video Details
After being acquired from the Marlins in his rookie season, Zac Gallen made quite the first impression with the D'Backs, pitching five shutout innings, allowing just one hit, no runs, and striking out six Phillies in Arizona's 6-1 win.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618