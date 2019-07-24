Justin Smoak ties it for Toronto in the ninth with long ball, wins it in 10th with single
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Justin Smoak hit a solo home run in the ninth against the Cleveland Indians to tie the game at one, then hit a walk-off single in the 10th to take down the Tribe, 2-1.
