Gleyber Torres leads Yankees over Rockies with three hits, two RBIs in 11-5 win
Video Details
New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres pushed the Bronx bombers over the Colorado Rockies in an 11-5 win with three hits and two RBIs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618