d’Arnaud plays hero for Rays with three homers, including game-winning shot off Chapman
Travis d'Arnaud powered the Rays, driving in all five of the team's runs with three long balls. His third of the game came off Aroldis Chapman with two outs and two strikes and turned a 4-2 deficit into a 5-4 Tampa Bay lead.
