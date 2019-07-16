Bellinger passes Yelich for MLB home run lead with two long balls vs. Phillies
Cody Bellinger hit his 32nd and 33rd home runs of the season in a Dodgers win over the Phillies, helping him jump into the No. 1 spot on the MLB home run leaderboard.
