Moustakas’ monster two-homer, four RBI night keys Brewers to win
Video Details
Mike Moustakas broke out with a 4-for-5 night including two home runs and four RBI, which helped the Brewers beat the Pirates.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618