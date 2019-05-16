Michael Chavis sends walkoff single back up the middle to beat Colorado
Video Details
Michael Chavis comes through in the clutch with a walkoff single to lead the Red Sox past the Rockies 6-5.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618