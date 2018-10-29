Mookie Betts breaks out of World Series slump with solo home run in Game 5
- AL
- AL East
- Boston Red Sox
- Clayton Kershaw
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- MLB
- MLB Postseason
- Mookie Betts
- NL
- NL West
- World Series
-
Mookie Betts takes Clayton Kershaw deep to left field to break out of his World Series slump and give Boston a 3-1.
