Rafael Devers gives the Red Sox the lead in a tight, back-and-forth Game 1 of the World Series
Video Details
Rafael Devers delivers with 2 outs in the 5th inning, driving in a run with a ground ball single and gives Boston a 5-3 lead.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices