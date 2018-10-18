Andrew Benintendi makes amazing diving catch to secure Game 4 win for Boston
Andrew Benintendi lays out to make the game winning catch, robbing Alex Bregman of an RBI opportunity and sealing an 8-6 win for Boston in Game 4 of the ALCS.
