Ryan Zimmerman hits second home run for Washington Nationals
First baseman Ryan Zimmerman hits the second home run of the game. A three-run shot for the Washington Nationals, increasing their lead.
ANNOUNCER: Runners go. Payoff pitch. Zimmerman with a drive, deep left center. It is gone! His second home run of the game, a three-run shot. The Washington Nationals take a 9-1 lead. They've scored six runs here in the fourth inning.
[CROWD CHEERING]
