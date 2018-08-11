Ken Rosenthal: Washington Nationals’ motivation for trading RP Brandon Kintzler
Video Details
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal breaks down the Washington Nationals motivation for trading relief pitcher Brandon Kintzler.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices