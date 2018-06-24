Full Count: Ken Rosenthal on the San Diego Padres interest in trading for Maikel Franco
The San Diego Padres interest in trading for Maikel Franco
KEN ROSENTHAL: The Padres, according to sources, have interest in Maikel Franco. But for a deal to happen, the Phillies would need to acquire someone else to play short or third. Scott Kingery currently is at shortstop as JP Crawford recovers from a fractured left hand. The Phils undoubtedly would add to Franco to get one of the Padres' top relievers, while the Padres would be gambling on Franco returning to form, knowing he has three more years of control. After a strong April, the Pads' Christian Villanueva has cratered offensively.
