Dodgers’ Joc Pederson on what clicked for him after his third World Series home run
Joc Pederson has hit his 3rd home run of the World Series after being left of the NLDS roster. He tells Tom Verducci what clicked for him against the Houston Astros.
More MLB Videos
George Springer talks World Series Game 7: 'This is for everything'
4 hours ago
'It's all or nothing': Cody Bellinger describes the Dodgers' mindset prior to Game 7 of the World Series
4 hours ago
'All bets are off': Astros manager A. J. Hinch talks Game 7 with Ken Rosenthal
4 hours ago
Dave Roberts talks Dodgers strategy going into World Series Game 7
4 hours ago
Carlos Correa tells the MLB on FOX crew how he managed to win a World Series and plan an engagement
4 hours ago
World Series MVP George Springer shares his high and low points of the postseason
4 hours ago
More MLB Videos»
20146-20149