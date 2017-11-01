Dodgers’ Kenley Jansen on forcing a World Series Game 7: ‘We don’t want to give it up in our place’

Kenley Jansen discusses needing the off-day rest plus his thoughts on Wednesday’s Game 7 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium.

