Chris Taylor’s RBI double off Verlander ties Game 6 at 1

Chris Taylor's 6th inning double off Justin Verlander ties Game 6 at 1-1.

ANNOUNCER: Taylor waits and hits it into right! Here comes Barnes. He'll score. Going to third, Utley. Game tied, 1-1.

[CHEERING]

