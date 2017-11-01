George Springer’s solo home run gave Houston an early Game 6 lead before the Dodgers struck back

George Springer goes deep off Rich Hill in the 3rd inning to give Justin Verlander and the Astros a 1-0 lead in Game 6 of the World Series.

Hide Transcript

ANNOUNCER: Out of that top spot in the line-on. Fly ball into right. Back is Puig at the wall, and it's gone! Home run number four. And Springer has made it 1 to 0, Astros here in the third.

