This Date in Baseball

Sept. 8

1905 — The Pittsburgh Pirates stranded 18 runners in an 8-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds to set a National League record for men left on base.

1939 — With his 12-1 victory over the Browns in St. Louis, 20-year-old Bob Feller became the youngest modern-era player to win 20 games.

1940 — Joe Gordon of the New York Yankees hit for the cycle in a 9-4 win over the Boston Red Sox.

1940 — Johnny Mize of St. Louis hit three homers and drove in six runs in a 16-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first game of a doubleheader. Mize became the first player to hit three homers in one game four times in a career.

1955 — The Brooklyn Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Braves 10-2 to clinch the National League pennant with a 17-game lead.

1958 — Roberto Clemente tied a major league record by hitting three triples in a 4-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

1965 — Bert Campaneris of the Kansas City A’s played all nine positions but had to leave after a ninth-inning collision with Ed Kirkpatrick of the Angels. The Angels won 5-3 in 13 innings.

1972 — Ferguson Jenkins of the Chicago Cubs beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-3, for his 20th victory of the season. It marked the sixth straight year Jenkins had won 20 or more games.

1985 — Cincinnati’s Pete Rose inserted himself into the lineup when the Chicago Cubs named right-hander Reggie Patterson as the starting pitcher. Rose singled in the first inning and again in the fifth inning to tie Ty Cobb with 4,191 career hits. Rose was retired in his other at-bats and the game was called because of darkness after nine innings with the score tied 5-5.

1988 — National League president Bart Giamatti was unanimously elected to succeed Peter Ueberroth as the commissioner of baseball.

1992 — New York’s Danny Tartabull drove in nine runs as the Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 16-4. Tartabull went 5-for-5 with two homers and a double.

1993 — Darryl Kile pitched baseball’s second no-hitter in five days, leading the Houston Astros to a 7-1 win over the New York Mets. Kile struck out nine and walked one.

1996 — Todd Hundley of the New York Mets became the ninth player to hit 40 home runs this season, breaking the major league record set in 1961.

1998 — Mark McGwire broke Roger Maris’ 37-year-old home run record, lining historic No. 62 just over the wall in left field with two outs in the fourth inning. McGwire’s shot off the Chicago Cubs’ Steve Trachsel set off a wild celebration in Busch Stadium.

2008 — Pinch hitting for Houston, Mark Saccomanno homered on the first pitch he saw in the major leagues to help the Astros beat Pittsburgh. Saccomanno hit a solo shot in the fifth inning.

Today’s birthdays: Dan Altavilla 27; Gerrit Cole 29; Nick Hundley 36.

Sept. 9

1914 — George Davis of the Boston Braves pitched a 7-0 no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second game of a doubleheader. Davis’ no-hitter was the first thrown at Fenway Park, home of the Red Sox.

1922 — Baby Doll Jacobson hit three triples to lead the St. Louis Browns to a 16-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

1936 — The New York Yankees clinched their eighth American League pennant with a doubleheader sweep of the Cleveland Indians, 11-3 and 12-9. The Yankees finished 19½ games ahead of the Detroit Tigers for the largest margin in team history.

1945 — Dick Fowler of the Philadelphia Athletics pitched a 1-0 no-hitter against the St. Louis Browns in the second game of a doubleheader.

1948 — Rex Barney of the Brooklyn Dodgers pitched a 2-0 no-hit victory against the New York Giants on a rainy day at the Polo Grounds. He walked two and struck out four.

1965 — Sandy Koufax of the Los Angeles Dodgers tossed his fourth no-hitter, a perfect game, against the Chicago Cubs. Koufax fanned 14 in the 1-0 victory while Cubs pitcher Bob Hendley allowed one hit — a double by Lou Johnson.

1988 — Atlanta’s Bruce Sutter joined Rollie Fingers and Rich Gossage as the only pitchers to save 300 games as the Braves beat the San Diego Padres, 5-4 in 11 innings.

1992 — Robin Yount became the 17th player to reach 3,000 hits in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 5-4 loss to the Cleveland Indians. Yount singled to right center off Cleveland’s Jose Mesa in the seventh inning.

1998 — The New York Yankees officially clinched the AL East title, the earliest in AL history, beating the Boston Red Sox 7-5. The Yankees improved to 102-41 — 20½ games ahead of second-place Boston.

2001 — Barry Bonds hit three home runs to give him 63 for the season. The third homer was a three-run shot in the 11th inning lifting San Francisco over the Colorado Rockies 9-4. Bonds broke Roger Maris’ record of 61 for most homers in a season by a left-handed hitter.

2004 — Joe Randa had six hits and tied a major league record with six runs, and Alex Berroa hit a three-run homer and drove in a career-high five runs in Kansas City’s 26-5 victory over Detroit in the first game of a doubleheader. Randa became the first AL player to have six hits and six runs in the same nine-inning game.

2007 — Milwaukee became the third team in major league history to open a game with three straight home runs when Rickie Weeks, J.J. Hardy and Ryan Braun connected off Cincinnati’s Phil Dumatrait in a 10-5 victory. Weeks and Braun each hit two home runs and J.J. Hardy homered and hit two doubles — all in the first four innings.

2017 — Jose Abreu became the first White Sox player to hit for the cycle in 17 years in Chicago’s 13-1 rout of the San Francisco Giants.

Today’s birthdays: Alex Young 26; Billy Hamilton 29; Edwin Jackson 36.

Sept. 10

1919 — Cleveland’s Ray Caldwell pitched a no-hitter against the New York Yankees as the Indians took a 3-0 decision in the opening game of a doubleheader.

1950 — Joe DiMaggio became the first player to hit three home runs in one game at Griffith Stadium as the New York Yankees beat the Washington Senators 8-1.

1967 — Joe Horlen of the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers with a 6-0 no-hitter in the first game of a doubleheader.

1969 — The New York Mets swept Montreal in a doubleheader at Shea Stadium, 3-2 in 12 innings and 7-1. The victories moved the Mets into first place in the NL East for their first time on top.

1974 — Lou Brock tied Maury Wills’ single-season stolen base record with a steal in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies. He broke the record with steal No. 105 in the seventh inning.

1977 — Roy Howell hit two home runs, two doubles and a single and drove in nine runs as Toronto beat the New York Yankees 19-3.

1980 — Bill Gullickson struck out 18 — the most by a rookie — as the Montreal Expos beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2.

1997 — Mark McGwire joined Babe Ruth as the only players in major league history with consecutive 50-homer seasons by hitting a 446-foot shot off Shawn Estes in the third inning of St. Louis’ game against at San Francisco. McGwire, who hit a major league-leading 52 homers for Oakland last season, became the first player with back-to-back 50-homer seasons since Ruth did it in 1927 and 1928.

2000 — Arizona’s Randy Johnson became the 12th player to reach the 3,000 strikeout plateau, fanning a season-high 14 in seven innings as the Diamondbacks lost to Florida 4-3 in 12 innings.

2003 — St. Louis’ Tony La Russa became the eighth manager in major league history to reach 2,000 wins as the Cardinals beat Colorado 10-2. The 58-year-old La Russa is 2,000-1,782 in 25 seasons with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and St. Louis.

2007 — Kurt Suzuki and Dan Johnson both hit grand slams to power Oakland past Seattle 9-3.

2013 — Mark Trumbo matched a team record with four extra-base hits, including back-to-back home runs with Josh Hamilton as Los Angeles beat Toronto 12-6. Trumbo had a career-best five hits and became the first player in Angels’ history to collect five hits and score five runs in the same game. He went 5 for 5 with three doubles and two RBIs.

2017 — Aaron Judge became the second major league rookie with a 40-homer season, going deep twice as New York pounded the Texas Rangers 16-7. With Judge’s AL-best 40th homer in the fourth, the 25-year-old joined Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle as the only Yankees to hit 40 homers at age 25 or younger. Judge added No. 41 two innings later.

Today’s birthdays: Phillip Evans 26; Chad Kuhl 27; Paul Goldschmidt 31; Anthony Swarzak 33; Neil Walker 33; Joey Votto 35; Randy Johnson 56.

Sept. 11

1912 — Eddie Collins set a major league record with six stolen bases for the Philadelphia Athletics in a 9-7 win over the Detroit Tigers. Collins stole six more in a game on Sept. 22.

1918 — The Boston Red Sox beat the Chicago Cubs 2-1 behind the three-hit pitching of Carl Mays to win the World Series in six games. This was Boston’s third championship in a four-year stretch — 1915, 1916 and this season.

1936 — Hod Lisenbee of the Philadelphia A’s tied a major league record for hits allowed, giving up 26 in a 17-2 rout by the Chicago White Sox.

1949 — The New York Yankees sent 18 men to the plate in the third inning of the first game of a doubleheader against Washington. In the 50-minute half-inning the Senators walked a major-league record 11 batters as the Yankees went on to a 20-5 win. New York won the second game 2-1 in one hour and 22 minutes.

1959 — The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4, putting an end to reliever Roy Face’s 22-game winning streak. It was his only loss of the season as he finished with an 18-1 record.

1974 — It took the St. Louis Cardinals 25 innings — seven hours, four minutes — to beat the New York Mets. A record 202 batters went to the plate, Felix Millan and John Milner had 12 appearances apiece.

1985 — Pete Rose of the Cincinnati Reds became the all-time hit leader with his 4,192nd hit to break Ty Cobb’s record. Rose lined a 2-1 pitch off San Diego pitcher Eric Show to left-center field for a single in the first inning. It was the 57th anniversary of Ty Cobb’s last game in the majors.

1987 — New York Mets third baseman Howard Johnson, with 34 homers, became the first National League infielder to reach 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in the same season. His 30th stolen base came in the fourth inning of a 6-4, 10-inning loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

1996 — San Diego’s Ken Caminiti broke his own major league record by homering from both sides of the plate in a game for the fourth time this season. In a 6-5 win over Pittsburgh, Caminiti homered left-handed in the fifth inning, hitting a two-run shot. Batting right-handed in the seventh, he hit a solo shot to break his record set last year.

2008 — Albert Pujols drove in his 100th run with a sixth-inning double in the Cardinals’ 3-2 loss to the Cubs, becoming only the third player in major league history to reach the milestone in his first eight seasons. Pujols also extended his major league-record streak of reaching 30 homers and 100 RBIs in his first eight seasons, two more than any player in history.

2014 — Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton sustained multiple facial fractures, dental damage and cuts that needed stitches after being hit in the face by a pitch. Stanton was hit under the left eye by a fastball from Milwaukee’s Mike Fiers in the fifth inning of a 4-2 loss.

Today’s birthdays: Shawn Armstrong 29; Mike Moustakas 31; Andrew Cashner 33; Jacoby Ellsbury 36.

Sept. 12

1932 — Brooklyn’s Johnny Frederick hit his sixth pinch home run of the season, a major league record, in the ninth inning to spark the Dodgers to a 4-3 triumph over the Chicago Cubs at Ebbets Field.

1947 — Ralph Kiner of the Pittsburgh Pirates hit two home runs — his seventh and eighth in four games — for a major league record.

1962 — Tom Cheney of the Washington Senators set a record by fanning 21 Baltimore Orioles in a 16-inning game, which he won 2-1.

1976 — Minnie Minoso singled in three at bats as the designated hitter for the Chicago White Sox. At 53, he became the oldest player to get a hit in a regulation game.

1979 — Carl Yastrzemski got his 3,000th hit — a ground single off Jim Beattie — as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 9-2.

1984 — Dwight Gooden broke the rookie strikeout record, fanning 16 Pittsburgh Pirates to give him 251, six more than Herb Score had in 1955. Gooden broke the record by striking out Marvell Wynne in the sixth inning.

1996 — Seattle’s Alex Rodriguez set a major league record for a shortstop with his 88th extra base hit in an 8-5 win over Kansas City.

2002 — Chicago out hit Cincinnati 22-17 but lost to the Reds 15-12. The last major league team to get 22 hits and lose a nine-inning game was Oakland on April 27, 1980. The Athletics lost that game 20-11 at Minnesota.

2006 — Atlanta’s streak of 14 consecutive division titles ended when the New York Mets rallied to beat Florida 6-4.

2008 — Jorge Cantu hit his 25th homer in Florida’s 2-1 victory over Washington, making the Marlins the first team in Major League history to have four infielders hit at least 25. Mike Jacobs (32), Dan Uggla (30), Hanley Ramirez (29) and Cantu have accounted for 116 of the Marlins 188 homers this season.

2015 — David Ortiz homered twice to become the 27th player in major league history to reach 500 homers, and Boston beat Tampa Bay 10-4. Ortiz reached the milestone when he lined a shot to right-center on a 2-2 pitch from Matt Moore leading off the fifth. He connected for No. 499 in the first. It was the 50th multihomer game in his a 19-year career.

2017 — The Cleveland Indians extended their winning streak to 20 games and matched the AL mark held by the 2002 Oakland Athletics, beating the Detroit Tigers 2-0.

2017 — The Minnesota Twins became the first team in major league history to hit a homer in each of the first seven innings in a 16-0 rout of the San Diego Padres. Brian Dozier, Jorge Polanco, Jason Castro, Eddie Rosario, Castro again, Eduardo Escobar and Kennys Vargas all went deep to set a Target Field record.

2018 — The Boston Red Sox reached 100 wins for the first time since Ted Williams returned from World War II in the 1946 season, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 1-0 as David Price won his sixth straight decision and Craig Kimbrel earned his 39th save.

Today’s birthdays: Mike Wisler 27; Keynan Middleton 25; Jose Urena 28; Freddie Freeman 30; Clayton Richard 36.

Sept. 13

1925 — Brooklyn’s Dazzy Vance threw a no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first game of a doubleheader to give the Dodgers a 10-1 win.

1932 — The New York Yankees beat Cleveland 9-3 and clinched the American League pennant. Joe McCarthy became the first manager to win flags in both leagues.

1936 — Bob Feller, 17, beat the Philadelphia A’s 5-2 on two hits. The Cleveland youngster fanned 17 batters for an American League record.

1958 — The Milwaukee Braves’ Warren Spahn became the first left-hander to win 20 or more games nine times, as he beat St. Louis 8-2. Eddie Plank and Lefty Grove each won 20 games eight times.

1965 — Willie Mays hit his 500th career home run off Houston’s Don Nottebart in a 5-1 San Francisco victory.

1971 — Frank Robinson hit his 500th career home run off Detroit’s Fred Scherman. The ninth-inning shot gave the Baltimore Orioles a split in a doubleheader against the Tigers.

1978 — The New York Yankees beat the Tigers 7-3 at Detroit to move into sole possession of first place for the first time after being 14 games out on July 19.

1982 — Steve Carlton (20-9) shut out St. Louis with a 2-0 three-hitter and hit a solo home run to become the major league’s first 20-game winner this season.

1995 — Alan Trammell and Lou Whitaker, the middle infield of the Detroit Tigers, set an American League record when they played in their 1,915th game together.

2006 — Gary Matthews Jr. hit for the cycle to lead the Texas Rangers an 11-3 victory at Detroit.

2008 — Francisco Rodriguez set the major league record with his 58th save this season, closing out the Los Angeles Angels‘ 5-2 win over Seattle. Rodriguez broke the mark of 57 set by Bobby Thigpen with the Chicago White Sox in 1990.

2009 — Seattle’s Ichiro Suzuki became the first player in major league history with at least 200 hits in nine straight seasons. In the nightcap of doubleheader against the Texas, Suzuki beat out a slow roller to shortstop Elvis Andrus to break a tie with Willie Keeler. Keeler did it for eight consecutive seasons (1894-1901).

2011 — Mariano Rivera earned his 600th save, moving within one of Trevor Hoffman’s major league record, by closing out the New York Yankees’ 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners.

2013 — Chris Davis hit his major league-leading 50th home run, a tie-breaking solo shot in the eighth inning, and Baltimore erased a 3-0 deficit to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3. Davis became the 27th major leaguer to join the 50-homer club, and the first since Jose Bautista in 2010, when he connected on a 2-2 pitch off All-Star reliever Steve Delabar. Davis also became the third player in major league history with 50 homers and 40 doubles in the same season. The others were Babe Ruth (1921) and Albert Belle (1995).

2017 — The Cleveland Indians won their 21st straight game, 5-3 over the Detroit Tigers, to set a AL winning-streak record and join only two other teams in the past 101 years to win that many consecutive games. Jay Bruce hit a three-run homer off Buck Farmer and Mike Clevinger won his fourth straight start as the Indians matched the 1935 Chicago Cubs for the second-longest streak since 1900. The run has put Cleveland within five wins of catching the 1916 New York Giants, who won 26 straight without a loss but whose century-old mark includes a tie.

2017 — Philadelphia rookie Rhys Hoskins kept up his record home run pace, connecting for his 17th in 33 major league games as the Phillies beat Miami 8-1 behind Aaron Nola. Hoskins, called up from the minors Aug. 10, became the fastest player in big league history to get to 17 career homers. The record was 42 games by Wally Berger, an outfielder for the Boston Braves in 1930.

Today’s birthdays: Kyle Zimmer 28; Marcus Walden 31.

Sept. 14

1903 — Red Ames’ debut with the New York Giants was a five-inning, 5-0, no-hit victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. The game was called in mid-afternoon because of unusual darkness.

1923 — Red Sox first baseman George Burns pulled off an unassisted triple play against the Cleveland Indians.

1951 — Bob Nieman of the St. Louis Browns hit home runs in his first two at-bats in the majors. Both came off Boston Red Sox pitcher Maury McDermott. The Red Sox won 9-6.

1968 — Denny McLain of the Detroit Tigers beat the Oakland A’s 5-4 to become the first pitcher since Dizzy Dean in 1934 to win 30 games.

1986 — Bob Brenly of San Francisco tied a major league record with four errors in one inning, but atoned with two homers, including the game-winner, to give the Giants a 7-6 victory over the Atlanta Braves. Brenly, a catcher, was playing third base.

1987 — Ernie Whitt hit three of Toronto’s major league record 10 home runs as the Blue Jays rolled to an 18-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Baltimore shortstop Cal Ripken had his consecutive-inning streak stopped at 8,243 when he was replaced at shortstop by Ron Washington in the eighth inning.

1990 — Ken Griffey and his son hit back-to-back homers in the first inning of the Seattle Mariners’ 7-5 loss to the California Angels. The unprecedented father-and-son homers came off Kirk McCaskill.

1994 — The baseball season, already shut down by a month long strike, was canceled along with the World Series in a vote by 26 of the 28 teams.

1998 — The Atlanta Braves clinched their seventh straight division crown, winning the NL East with a victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Among the major pro sports leagues — baseball, NFL, NBA and NHL — only seven franchises had finished first during the regular season at least seven times in a row.

2002 — Tampa Bay’s 8-4 loss at Toronto was the Devil Rays‘ 100th of the season. The Devil Rays (48-100) became the quickest AL team to lose 100 games since the 1949 Washington Senators lost 100 in their 147th game. They also became the first team to lose 100 in consecutive seasons since Toronto did it from 1977-79.

2003 — The Detroit Tigers lost to the Royals 7-2 to become the first team in 34 years to lose 110 games in one season. Detroit (38-110) has the most losses since the Montreal Expos and San Diego Padres went 52-110 in 1969, their first seasons in the major leagues.

2008 — Carlos Zambrano pitched the first no-hitter for the Chicago Cubs in 36 years, striking out 10 in a 5-0 win over Houston in a game relocated to Milwaukee because of Hurricane Ike.

2011 — Colorado catcher Eliezer Alfonzo became the first player suspended twice under the Major League Baseball drug program. Alfonzo, will serve a 100-game suspension, was suspended for 50 games in April 2008 while a member of the San Francisco Giants.

2011 — Pittsburgh clinched its 19th consecutive losing season, a record for a major league franchise in North America, losing to the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2. The Pirates, who were 51-44 and led the NL Central by a half-game before play on July 20, dropped to 67-82.

2017 — Jay Bruce hit an RBI double in the 10th inning as the Cleveland Indians rallied for their 22nd straight win to extend their AL record, beating the Kansas City Royals 3-2. After blowouts, shutouts and easy wins, the Indians went into extras for the first time to keep the longest streak in 101 years intact. The Indians were down to their last strike in the ninth before Francisco Lindor hit a tying double. Jose Ramirez led off the 10th with a hard hit into right-center off Brandon Maurer that he turned into a double with a head-first slide. After Edwin Encarnacion walked, Bruce, ripped a 2-0 pitch into the right-field corner.

2017 — Rhys Hoskins homered again, Freddy Galvis and Jorge Alfaro also went deep in a seven-run second inning, and Philadelphia routed slumping Miami 10-0. Hoskins’ two-run shot gave him 18 home runs in 34 games since his call-up from Triple-A on Aug. 10. The Yankees’ Gary Sanchez previously held the record for fastest to 18 homers. Sanchez needed 45 games.

Today’s birthdays: Gregory Polanco 28; Cody Anderson 29; Derek Law 29; Francisco Arcia 30.

