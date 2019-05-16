Stroman scheduled to start for Toronto against Chicago

Toronto Blue Jays (17-25, fourth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (19-22, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Marcus Stroman (1-6, 3.12 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) White Sox: Dylan Covey (1-2, 5.91 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Toronto will square off at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday.

The White Sox are 9-11 on their home turf. The Chicago pitching staff owns a team ERA of 5.14, Reynaldo Lopez leads the staff with a mark of 5.58.

The Blue Jays are 9-12 on the road. Toronto’s team on-base percentage of .284 is last in the American League. Justin Smoak leads the team with an OBP of .362. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 10 home runs and is slugging .518. Yoan Moncada is 9-for-34 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 17 extra base hits and has 18 RBIs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 8-for-31 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by two runs

Blue Jays: 2-8, .186 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 10-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: day-to-day (shoulder), Eloy Jimenez: 10-day IL (ankle), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip), Leury Garcia: day-to-day (back).

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 60-day IL (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).