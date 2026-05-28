Pirates' Jared Jones Set for First MLB Start Since 2024 on Friday Night vs. Twins

Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Jared Jones will make his first MLB appearance since 2024 when he starts against the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

Jones missed all of last season after injuring his elbow during spring training. He underwent internal brace surgery on May 21, 2025.

"Pretty damn cool," Jones said Thursday. "It took a lot of time, 12 months, almost exactly, of not playing baseball. You kind of get a sense that you need it. That’s kind of what I’ve learned about myself over that time. I’m just extremely grateful to be back."

The 24-year-old Jones made five rehab starts in the minor leagues, pitching 18 1/3 innings. As a rookie in 2024, Jones had a 6-8 record with a 4.14 ERA in 22 starts.

Carmen Mlodzinski will be moved from the rotation to the bullpen. He is 4-3 with a 3.76 ERA in 11 games this season. He has a 2.63 ERA in 94 career relief appearances.

"We feel this gives the team the best chance to win in all areas," Pirates manager Don Kelly said. "Carmen has done a nice job as a starter, and he can also fill that role in the bullpen, multiple innings. That’s a starting pitcher-ish, bulk, multi-inning high leverage guy out of the (bullpen)."

Reporting by the Associated Press.