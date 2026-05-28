Major League Baseball
Pirates' Jared Jones Set for First MLB Start Since 2024 on Friday Night vs. Twins
Major League Baseball

Pirates' Jared Jones Set for First MLB Start Since 2024 on Friday Night vs. Twins

Published May. 28, 2026 7:13 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Jared Jones will make his first MLB appearance since 2024 when he starts against the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

Jones missed all of last season after injuring his elbow during spring training. He underwent internal brace surgery on May 21, 2025.

"Pretty damn cool," Jones said Thursday. "It took a lot of time, 12 months, almost exactly, of not playing baseball. You kind of get a sense that you need it. That’s kind of what I’ve learned about myself over that time. I’m just extremely grateful to be back."

The 24-year-old Jones made five rehab starts in the minor leagues, pitching 18 1/3 innings. As a rookie in 2024, Jones had a 6-8 record with a 4.14 ERA in 22 starts.

Carmen Mlodzinski will be moved from the rotation to the bullpen. He is 4-3 with a 3.76 ERA in 11 games this season. He has a 2.63 ERA in 94 career relief appearances.

"We feel this gives the team the best chance to win in all areas," Pirates manager Don Kelly said. "Carmen has done a nice job as a starter, and he can also fill that role in the bullpen, multiple innings. That’s a starting pitcher-ish, bulk, multi-inning high leverage guy out of the (bullpen)."

Reporting by the Associated Press.

share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 MLB Power Rankings: One Stat To Help Explain Every Team's Start To Season

2026 MLB Power Rankings: One Stat To Help Explain Every Team's Start To Season

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosUSA vs Paraguay Watch USA vs Paraguay
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes