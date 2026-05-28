Andy Pages Leads MLB In RBIs: Dodgers Star's 2026 Season By The Numbers

May. 28, 2026 11:27 a.m. ET

Published May. 28, 2026 11:27 a.m. ET

Shohei Ohtani is amazing; Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Kyle Tucker and Will Smith can be starters in the MLB All-Star Game in any given year; Max Muncy and Teoscar Hernández are potent forces. But none of them hold a candle to what Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages has been doing at the plate this season.

Here's Pages' remarkable play by the numbers:

1: Offensively, Pages leads the Dodgers in everything — or at least close to it: home runs (13), RBIs (50), hits (63), stolen bases (seven), total bases (114), batting average (.303), slugging percentage (.548), OPS (.899), OPS+ (153) and wins above replacement (3.7).

3A: Pages hit three home runs in a May 6 win on the road against the Houston Astros.

3B: He has totaled three hits in seven games.

3.7: Pages' 3.7 WAR is first among MLB position players.

4: Pages had a four-hit performance at home against the Colorado Rockies on May 26, including a home run and two doubles.

5: His 63 hits are tied for fifth in MLB.

9: Pages' .303 batting average is good for a four-way tie for ninth in MLB.

10.7: Regarding wins above replacement (WAR), Pages is on pace to finish with a 10.7 WAR, which would be a Dodgers' record; Jackie Robinson's 9.6 WAR in 1951 is the current franchise record.

12: Pages has posted 12 defensive runs saved in center field.

13: Pages' 13 home runs has him in an eight-way tie for 12th in the sport.

16: He has 16 multi-hit performances.

39: Pages has recorded a hit in 39 of 56 games.

50: He leads MLB with 50 RBIs.

145: Tommy Davis drove in 153 runs for the Dodgers in 1962, which stands as the franchise record for a single season. Will Pages match or surpass that number? He'll have to kick it into another gear, as Pages is on pace to finish with roughly 145 RBIs. Granted, that number would pass Roy Campanella for second in Dodgers' history (Campanella totaled 142 RBIs in 1953).

548: Pages' .548 slugging percentage is 13th in MLB.

899: His .899 OPS is 13th in the sport.