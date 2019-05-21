Stroman scheduled to start for Toronto against Boston

Boston Red Sox (25-22, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (19-28, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (4-2, 4.89 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Marcus Stroman (4-6, 2.95 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston is looking for a series win with a victory over Toronto.

The Blue Jays are 3-6 against the rest of their division. Toronto’s team on-base percentage of .284 is last in the American League. Justin Smoak leads the team with an OBP of .375.

The Red Sox are 9-8 in division play. Boston has a team on-base percentage of .336, good for third in the American League. Mookie Betts leads the club with a mark of .389. The Red Sox won the last meeting 12-2. David Price secured his second victory and Rafael Devers went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Boston. Edwin Jackson took his first loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with seven home runs and is batting .239. Billy McKinney is 9-for-31 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Mitch Moreland leads the Red Sox with 12 home runs home runs and is slugging .575. J.D. Martinez is 9-for-36 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .195 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .290 batting average, 2.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Aaron Sanchez: day-to-day (hand), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 60-day IL (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee), Eric Sogard: day-to-day (thumb).

Red Sox Injuries: Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 10-day IL (knee), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee), Brock Holt: 10-day IL (eye).