St. Louis faces Philadelphia after Mikolas’ solid showing

Philadelphia Phillies (19-15, first in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (21-14, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (2-0, 5.06 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (2-2, 4.80 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cardinals are 13-4 on their home turf. The St. Louis offense has compiled a .265 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the league. Jose Martinez leads the team with a mark of .358.

The Phillies are 5-8 on the road. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .337. The Cardinals won the last meeting 6-0. Miles Mikolas earned his fourth victory and Yadier Molina went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for St. Louis. Vince Velasquez took his second loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 11 home runs and has 30 RBIs. Paul DeJong is 12-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 19 extra base hits and has 31 RBIs. Scott Kingery is 12-for-28 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .252 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by four runs

Phillies: 6-4, .239 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Carlos Martinez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin), Scott Kingery: 10-day IL (hamstring).