Scherzer scheduled to start for Washington against Los Angeles

Washington Nationals (15-23, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (26-15, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (1-4, 3.78 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-0, 4.95 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Washington will meet at Dodger Stadium Saturday.

The Dodgers are 16-5 in home games. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .343, good for first in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the club with a mark of .466.

The Nationals are 8-12 on the road. Washington’s lineup has 51 home runs this season, Victor Robles leads them with six homers. The Dodgers won the last meeting 5-0. Kenta Maeda earned his fourth victory and Joc Pederson went 2-for-5 with two home runs and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Anibal Sanchez took his sixth loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 14 home runs and is batting .399. Justin Turner is 14-for-38 with two doubles, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Howie Kendrick leads the Nationals with 21 RBIs and is batting .310. Kurt Suzuki is 6-for-20 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .260 batting average, 3.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .211 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Dodgers Injuries: Caleb Ferguson: 10-day IL (oblique), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tony Sipp: 10-day IL (oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Andrew Stevenson: 10-day IL (back), Juan Soto: 10-day IL (back), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot), Trea Turner: 10-day IL (finger), Matt Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder).