Ryu expected to start as Dodgers host the Marlins

Miami Marlins (36-58, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (64-35, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Zac Gallen (0-1, 4.24 ERA) Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (10-2, 1.78 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Miami will play at Dodger Stadium on Friday.

The Dodgers are 37-12 in home games. Los Angeles ranks seventh in the MLB in hitting with a .264 batting average, Cody Bellinger leads the club with an average of .332.

The Marlins have gone 18-26 away from home. Miami has hit 76 home runs this season, last in the MLB. Brian Anderson leads the club with 13, averaging one every 25.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 55 extra base hits and is batting .332. Alex Verdugo has 13 hits and is batting .361 over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Anderson leads the Marlins with 44 RBIs and is batting .247. Garrett Cooper is 12-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .247 batting average, 3.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .268 batting average, 3.81 ERA, outscored by one run

Dodgers Injuries: Kenley Jansen: day-to-day (ankle), Rich Hill: 60-day IL (left forearm), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), Chris Taylor: 10-day IL (forearm).

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (forearm), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).