Rockies hire hitting coach Magadan after bad year at plate

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have hired Dave Magadan as their hitting coach after finishing with the lowest batting average in team history.

The Rockies made the move Wednesday at the winter meetings. They also said Ron Gideon, who had been on manager Bud Black’s staff, will become the first base coach.

Bench coach Mike Redmond, pitching coach Steve Foster, third base coach Stu Cole, bullpen coach Darren Holmes and assistant hitting coach Jeff Salazar will remain in their roles.

Magadan has been a big league hitting coach for the last 16 seasons, including the past three with Arizona. The Rockies batted .256 this year with hitting coach Duane Espy.

Gideon had been a Rockies coach for the last two years. Tony Diaz left his spot as Colorado’s first base coach to become Minnesota’s third base coach.