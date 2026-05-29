Major League Baseball
Brewers Pitcher Abner Uribe Suspended 1 Game For Actions Against Cardinals
Major League Baseball

Brewers Pitcher Abner Uribe Suspended 1 Game For Actions Against Cardinals

Published May. 29, 2026 4:39 p.m. ET

Milwaukee Brewers reliever Abner Uribe received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for his inappropriate actions towards the St. Louis Cardinals' dugout earlier this week, MLB announced Friday.

Uribe is appealing the suspension so he will be available Friday night when the Brewers open a three-game series on the road against the Houston Astros.

The suspension comes after Uribe's behavior Tuesday night following an inning-ending strikeout in a 6-0 victory over the Cardinals.

Uribe retired Alec Burleson on a called third strike with two outs and runners on first and second in the eighth, the only inning he pitched. Uribe then made three WWE-style crotch chops while facing the Cardinals dugout.

The Cardinals challenged the call, which was close, but narrowly confirmed to be at the bottom of the strike zone.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said after the game that he was embarrassed by Uribe’s antics and that it was unacceptable.

Uribe apologized through an interpreter Tuesday.

"Everyone here knows me and knows who I am, and knows I have a bit of a history of being emotional out there," Uribe said. "I think first I owe an apology to the Brewers. I owe an apology to my teammates, to my manager, all the bosses of the team. I understand that’s unacceptable, to go out there and react in a way like that."

Uribe was suspended for six games and fined following a benches-clearing brawl against the Tampa Bay Rays in April 2024.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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