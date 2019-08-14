Reds take 3-game skid into matchup with Nationals

Cincinnati Reds (56-62, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (64-55, second in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Trevor Bauer (10-8, 3.74 ERA) Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (14-5, 3.72 ERA)

Article continues below ...

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Nationals are 33-25 on their home turf. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .331 is third in the National League. Juan Soto leads the club with an OBP of .399.

The Reds are 23-34 on the road. The Cincinnati pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 4.07, Trevor Bauer leads the staff with a mark of 3.85. The Nationals won the last meeting 3-1. Joe Ross earned his third victory and Brian Dozier went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Washington. Alex Wood registered his first loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 58 extra base hits and is batting .316. Trea Turner has 15 hits and is batting .366 over the last 10 games for Washington.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 52 extra base hits and has 75 RBIs. Aristides Aquino is 15-for-33 with a double, eight home runs and 16 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .270 batting average, 5.09 ERA

Reds: 5-5, .282 batting average, 4.52 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Austin Voth: (bicep), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Max Scherzer: (rhomboid), Jeremy Hellickson: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Ryan Zimmerman: (foot).

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Derek Dietrich: (shoulder), Juan Graterol: (head), Curt Casali: (knee).