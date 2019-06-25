Ray expected to start as Arizona hosts Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers (54-26, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (40-40, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Ross Stripling (3-2, 3.08 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (5-4, 3.87 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

The Diamondbacks are 13-24 against the rest of their division. Arizona has slugged .452, good for fourth in the National League. Ketel Marte leads the team with a .585 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Dodgers have gone 23-9 against division opponents. Los Angeles has slugged .470, the best mark in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with a .702 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 25 home runs. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 8-5. Yoan Lopez earned his first victory and Christian Walker went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Arizona. Dylan Floro took his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 20 home runs and is slugging .585. Walker has 14 hits and is batting .424 over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 25 home runs and has 62 RBIs. Alex Verdugo is 13-for-41 with three doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .268 batting average, 6.90 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .282 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Duplantier: 10-day IL (shoulder), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (calf).

Dodgers Injuries: Josh Sborz: 10-day IL (back), Rich Hill: 10-day IL (left forearm), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-day IL (hamstring), David Freese: 10-day IL (hamstring).