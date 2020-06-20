Latest on the negotiations around Major League Baseball’s return

Both Major League Baseball and its players want to play baseball in 2020.

Now, the two sides are figuring out the best way to make it happen.

The 2020 season was supposed to begin on March 26, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, in addition to figuring out the safest way to move forward with the season, Major League Baseball and Commissioner Rob Manfred are working diligently with the MLB Players Association, led by executive director Tony Clark, to find a deal that satisfies both sides.

The owners and players have spent months debating player salaries, postseason structure and season length.

The players want full prorated salaries, meaning they would get paid the same amount per game in a shortened season that they would get paid in a 162-game season. For example, if a player is set to make $20 million in a full season, they would make $10 million if this season were to be 81 games. For that reason, players also want to play as many regular season games as possible.

The owners are proposing fewer regular season games, considering there will be no fans in attendance, meaning there will be no money coming into the ballparks. Instead, the owners are hoping to implement an expanded playoff format, meaning they would pay less prorated salaries and cash in on more lucrative postseason matchups.

Despite their differences, this past week, all indications were that the the two sides seemed to be closing in on a deal.

On Tuesday, Manfred met with Clark to discuss the framework of the latest proposed deal from MLB, and optimism was the general reaction after Manfred released a statement following the meeting.

Major League Baseball delivered the proposal to Clark and the players on Wednesday.

The sticking point, according to our Ken Rosenthal, would be the 60-game season, which he anticipated the players would counter — as more games means more money for the players based on their prorated salaries.

With that, the MLBPA countered the MLB offer on Thursday with a proposal that included an expanded regular season.

The MLBPA then released a statement.

Rosenthal breaks the whole thing down, saying the number of games played will be critical, and while the two sides aren’t currently close on a deal, they seem to be trending in the right direction.

“I wouldn’t describe it as close right now but at least now they’re talking the same language. What I mean is … the players have insisted upon [full prorated salaries] and the owners kept offering pay cut after pay cut in their proposals. And now, 60 games with full prorated salaries is the owners’ proposal, and 70 games [with full prorated salaries] is the players’ request. So, you would think there would be some room for compromise.”

To be clear, in comparing the latest two proposals, the players want 10 more regular season games equaling $250 million more in total salary. They also want $25 million more in playoff pool funds, and they want the season to end in early November as opposed to late October.

On Friday, MLB said as of now, it will not make another counter-offer, and players will Saturday vote on the 60-game proposal.

In response, the MLBPA released this statement late Friday afternoon.

On top of the two sides going back to the drawing board, there is also the issue of the coronavirus – an issue that took a turn on Friday, when five Philadelphia Phillies players and three Phillies staffers tested positive for COVID-19 at the team’s training camp in Clearwater, Florida.

In response, the organization issued a press release on Friday.

The Phillies weren’t the only franchise enduring a coronavirus scare.

The day prior, a Toronto Blue Jays player exhibited COVID-19 symptoms at their training camp in Dunedin, Florida.

Then, on Friday, a Houston Astros player tested positive for the virus as well.

With the positive tests that have come in, according to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman, the MLB is considering hitting the reset button on camps in order to prevent the virus from spreading any further.

Reports also suggest that the league is considering adopting a “bubble” format, similar to the one the NBA has planned for its restart at the end of July.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.