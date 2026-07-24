Major League Baseball
mlb schedule july 25 fox
Major League Baseball

How to Watch MLB Today: Schedule, TV, Streaming for Dodgers-Mets, Mariners-Rangers, Padres-Marlins

Published Jul. 25, 2026 8:30 a.m. ET

Fifteen games make up Saturday's MLB slate, and three headline matchups air nationally on FOX and FS1. The Dodgers, owners of one of the best records in the National League, visit the Mets at 7:15 p.m. ET on FOX, with Mariners at Rangers also on FOX in the same window. FS1 carries an NL wild card showdown in the afternoon as the Padres visit the Marlins. Every game across the day also streams live and on demand on FOX One.

MLB Schedule for July 25 on FOX Networks

Padres at Marlins

The Padres sit below .500 and need to string together wins to stay in the NL wild card race, while the Marlins have quietly climbed over .500 in Miami. San Diego's probable starter is JP Sears (2-3, 4.38 ERA) against Miami's probable starter Eury Perez (5-7, 3.54 ERA), a pitching matchup that favors the home club on paper.

Dodgers at Mets

Los Angeles has one of the best records in baseball and rolls into Queens on the strength of probable starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto (10-6, 2.78 ERA), one of the National League's top starters this season. The Mets have struggled all year and counter with probable starter Nolan McLean (7-6, 3.34 ERA) in a game that pits a World Series contender against a club looking to spoil the party.

Mariners at Rangers

Seattle and Texas enter this American League West matchup in a tight race, making it a pivotal game for both clubs' playoff hopes. Probable starter Bryan Woo (7-6, 4.16 ERA) takes the mound for the Mariners against the Rangers' probable starter Nathan Eovaldi (9-8, 4.21 ERA).

Other July 25 MLB Games

  • 1:10 p.m. ET: Royals at Tigers (Kansas City Royals TV Network, Detroit SportsNet)
  • 4:05 p.m. ET: Angels at Giants (NBC Sports Bay Area, Angels Broadcast Television)
  • 4:05 p.m. ET: Diamondbacks at Nationals (Arizona Diamondbacks Network, Washington Nationals TV Network)
  • 4:10 p.m. ET: Blue Jays at Red Sox (Rogers SportsNet, NESN)
  • 6:05 p.m. ET: Yankees at Phillies (YES Network, NBC Sports Philadelphia)
  • 6:10 p.m. ET: Guardians at Rays (CleGuardians.TV, Tampa Bay Rays TV Network)
  • 6:40 p.m. ET: Cubs at Pirates (Sportsnet Pittsburgh, Marquee Sports Network)
  • 7:05 p.m. ET: Braves at Orioles (Braves Vision, MASN)
  • 7:10 p.m. ET: Astros at White Sox (Space City Home Network, Chicago Sports Network)
  • 7:10 p.m. ET: Rockies at Brewers (Colorado Rockies Network, Milwaukee Brewers TV Network)
  • 7:10 p.m. ET: Athletics at Twins (NBC Sports California, Twins.TV)
  • 7:15 p.m. ET: Reds at Cardinals (Cincinnati Reds TV Network, St. Louis Cardinals TV Network)

How to Watch MLB Games

FOX and FS1 carry Saturday's national games, with every matchup across the league streaming live and on demand on FOX One.

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