Padres, streaking Machado set for matchup against Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (40-39, third in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (40-40, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Michael Wacha (5-3, 5.59 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Padres: Eric Lauer (5-7, 4.32 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego’s Machado puts 13-game hit streak on the line against Cardinals.

The Padres are 21-20 in home games. San Diego is slugging .430 as a unit. Hunter Renfroe leads the club with a .612 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 24 home runs.

The Cardinals are 16-21 on the road. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.16. Dakota Hudson leads the team with a 3.36 earned run average. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Renfroe leads the Padres with 24 home runs and is slugging .612. Manny Machado has 18 hits and is batting .429 over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 20 home runs and has 62 RBIs. Matt Carpenter is 7-for-38 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .292 batting average, 5.99 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .213 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored by two runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (elbow).

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Hicks: 10-day IL (right torn ucl), Ryan Helsley: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Jedd Gyorko: 10-day IL (back).