Most Consecutive World Series Games, Home Runs

Most consecutive World Series games hitting a home run:

5 — George Springer, Houston, Oct. 28, 29, 31, Nov. 1, 2017 and Oct. 22, 2019.

4 — Reggie Jackson, N.Y. Yankees, Oct. 15, 16 and 18 (three), 1977; Oct. 10, 1978.

4 — Lou Gehrig, N.Y. Yankees, Oct. 5, 7, and 9 (two), 1928; Sept. 28, 1932.

3 — Barry Bonds, San Francisco, Oct. 19, 20 and 22, 2002.

3 — Ryan Klesko, Atlanta, Oct. 24, 25 and 26, 1995.

3 — Lonnie Smith, Atlanta, Oct. 22, 23 and 24, 1991.

3 — x-Donn Clendenon, N.Y. Mets, Oct. 12, 15 and 16, 1969.

3 — Hank Bauer, N.Y. Yankees, Oct. 1, 2 and 4, 1958.

3 — Johnny Mize, N.Y. Yankees, Oct. 3, 4 and 5, 1952.

x-Did not play in the Oct. 14 game.