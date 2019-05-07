Minnesota visits Toronto following Perez’s strong showing

Minnesota Twins (21-12, first in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (15-20, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (5-1, 2.91 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Aaron Sanchez (5-2, 3.09 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Blue Jays are 7-9 on their home turf. Toronto has slugged .368 this season. Eric Sogard leads the club with a .650 slugging percentage, including nine extra-base hits and four home runs.

The Twins are 10-7 on the road. Minnesota has hit 59 home runs this season, fourth in the league. Eddie Rosario leads the club with 12, averaging one every 10.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 14 extra base hits and is batting .256. Sogard has 11 hits and is batting .324 over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Rosario leads the Twins with 12 home runs and is batting .223. Max Kepler is 10-for-37 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .223 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Twins: 8-2, .240 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: 10-day IL (knee), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 10-day IL (elbow), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

Twins Injuries: Addison Reed: 10-day IL (thumb), Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf), Miguel Sano: 10-day IL (heel), Jason Castro: day-to-day (elbow), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (hamstring).