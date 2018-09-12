Mets’ Horwitz gets new roles, including team historian

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets are transferring longtime media relations boss Jay Horwitz to a new role as vice president of alumni public relations and team historian.

Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon announced Horwitz’s job change Wednesday at a press conference that was more of a roast by former players, coaches and executives. Horwitz has been with the team for nearly 40 years, and figures from throughout his tenure attended.

Among them: Darryl Strawberry, Dwight Gooden, Mookie Wilson, Keith Hernandez, John Franco, Joe Torre, Terry Collins, Steve Phillips and Omar Minaya. A number of current Mets also attended, including captain David Wright.

Horwitz will work in his new role to aid next season’s 50-year anniversary of the Mets 1969 World Series championship, and also on further connecting the club’s alumni.