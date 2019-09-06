Lopez expected to start for the Marlins against the Royals

Kansas City Royals (51-90, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (50-89, fifth in the AL East)

Miami; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jorge Lopez (2-7, 6.61 ERA) Marlins: Pablo Lopez (5-7, 4.89 ERA)

LINE: Marlins -127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jorge Soler and the Royals will take on the Marlins Friday.

The Marlins are 28-43 on their home turf. Miami’s team on-base percentage of .295 is last in the National League. Garrett Cooper leads the lineup with an OBP of .343.

The Royals are 22-46 on the road. Kansas City hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .307 this season, led by Hunter Dozier with a mark of .359.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 54 extra base hits and is batting .261. Starlin Castro is 15-for-38 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 67 extra base hits and is batting .251. Ryan O’Hearn is 8-for-24 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .219 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Royals: 5-5, .288 batting average, 6.90 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Marlins Injuries: Jordan Yamamoto: (arm), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Chad Wallach: (concussion).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Jake Newberry: (shoulder), Salvador Perez: (elbow).